Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

