Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

