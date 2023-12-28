Oak Thistle LLC Invests $849,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

