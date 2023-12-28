31,290 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,918. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.