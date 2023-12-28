ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 248.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.