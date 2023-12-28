Welch Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,918 shares of company stock worth $4,074,793 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

REGN stock opened at $874.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $899.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.