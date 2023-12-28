Welch Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Welch Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProAssurance by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.25. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About ProAssurance

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.