Welch Group LLC Buys New Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $4,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.8 %

CXT stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

