DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $451.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

