Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BHC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 602,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17,200.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 2,998,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

