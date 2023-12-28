Metahero Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $32.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

