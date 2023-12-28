SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Reaches $0.0247 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

