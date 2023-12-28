Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Cut by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.47.

TC Energy stock opened at C$53.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$58.56.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

