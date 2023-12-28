Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $292,793.29 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00096009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00027439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.