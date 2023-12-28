Shentu Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.90 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $107.38 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 128,891,246 coins and its circulating supply is 128,891,249 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

