Dero Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Dero has a total market cap of $41.68 million and approximately $12,833.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00178633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00626488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00407606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00211809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,176,056 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

