WeBuy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.24 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $218.24 million and $190,209.79 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,031,240 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

