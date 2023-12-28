Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Shares of PXD opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

