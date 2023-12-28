Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Corning in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Corning stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

