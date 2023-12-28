Anyswap Price Tops $4.11 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $76.55 million and approximately $574.35 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00009582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.23500301 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $258.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

