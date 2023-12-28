Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTU opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $23,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,155,000 shares in the company, valued at $320,982,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,278,425 shares of company stock worth $149,403,777. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

