Algorand Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $91.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00096082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,828,229 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

