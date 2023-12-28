Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $165.28 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $9.67 or 0.00022567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00096082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00027443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,217,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,900,511 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

