Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.12

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.12 and last traded at $153.01, with a volume of 64678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

