Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.02

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 264196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 133.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,538,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,606,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,400 shares of company stock worth $246,588. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 393.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,171 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,140,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forge Global by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 124.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 396.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 699,233 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

