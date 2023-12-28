Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.49

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 95436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

