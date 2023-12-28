Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.21

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 434577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

