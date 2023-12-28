Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.08

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 137995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 243,880 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

