Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.83

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 23161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Worthington Steel Stock Performance
Worthington Steel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
