Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.83

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WSGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 23161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

