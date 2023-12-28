Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.68

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 6284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Koppers by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

