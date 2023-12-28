Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.60

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 15393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

AGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

