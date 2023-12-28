Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.29

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 151742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

