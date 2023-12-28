Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.87

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.87 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 15762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $11,950,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

