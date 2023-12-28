iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.41

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 109193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

