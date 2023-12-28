Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.26

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 12455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

