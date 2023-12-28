Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCBGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

About Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.