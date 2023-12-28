Brokers Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.92. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

