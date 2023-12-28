Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.51

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.509 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.49.
Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Price Performance
