Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
