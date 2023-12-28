Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SASR opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

