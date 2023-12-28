DA Davidson Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

