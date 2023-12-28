DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBK stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,589,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

