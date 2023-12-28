Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

