FY2024 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issued By DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of FFNW opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $234,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

