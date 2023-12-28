FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 17.75%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $535.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

