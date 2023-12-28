DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

