FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

First Community Stock Up 0.4 %

First Community stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

