Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BFST stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 569,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

