DA Davidson Weighs in on Cadence Bank’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cadence Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

