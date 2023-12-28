FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $264.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.80. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

